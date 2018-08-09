BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The University of New England hosted Husson University at the Biddeford campus for the home opener to debut the new Blue Storm Stadium and host the new team's first ever NCAA home game.

Husson took an early 19-0 nothing lead in the second quarter, and lead 33-0 at halftime. Despite two consecutive third quarter Eagles' drives stopped by Nor'easter interceptions, the Eagles continued to a 47-7 win on Saturday.

Biddeford's Joe Curit and Kennebunk's Pat Saunders contributed with those interceptions, and Cumberland, R.I.'s Ryan Gaboury hauled in the team's first touchdown on the new blue turf: a 37-yard strike from quarterback Brian Peters (Darien, CT).

See the team's full schedule here.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 WCSH-TV