BIDDEFORD, Maine — Coach Kevin Swallow arrived at Alfond Forum in Biddeford in 2015. Each time he’s touched this ice, the UNE seniors have been with him -- skating hard and creating something special together.

"When I first got here four years ago, we never really had experience," says Swallow. "We never played in those big games. The seniors have been here since day one. Before they got here, we had never had a winning season."

In a short time, UNE has gone from unnoticed to unable to ignore. The team brought home its first CCC championship title, and followed that with a first NCAA tournament win. And the Nor’easters are not done.

"We’ve been here in uncharted territory all four of my years," says senior captain Tucker Ross. "We keep pushing the limits, and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of this team."

The team will take on Norwich next. The cadets are looking for their fifth national title. The Nor’easters have never been this close to one.

"We’re really loose right now, We’ve just been playing great hockey," says senior Brady Fleurent. "If we just keep playing the way we are, I think we’ll be fine."

They’ve already set the bar higher than any other team that’s put on this uniform. For the seniors -- who have come so far -- it’s about seeing how high they can go before it’s time to hang up their skates.

"The run we are going on... I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my career," says Fleurent. "I’m just excited to keep playing hockey and keep it going."