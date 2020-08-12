UMaine winter sports to resume competition this weekend

UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey games scheduled against New Hampshire on Dec. 11–12 are will now be played in Durham, NH.

MAINE, USA — The two-week pause in the University of Maine Division I winter athletics is now over, letting the games begin.

UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey games scheduled against New Hampshire on Dec. 11–12 are being moved to Durham, New Hampshire.

The school says winter program athletes, coaches, and staff have been tested for COVID-19 1,665 times since the start of the semester, including 1,020 times since the Nov. 24 pause in athletic activities. Every test result received by the university involving a winter sports competitor since then has been negative.

“Our teams are thrilled to be able to resume their competitive seasons,” UMaine athletics director Ken Ralph said. “The students have worked hard to stay safe while preparing physically for their seasons. It will be exciting for all Black Bear fans to see their teams take to the court or the ice this weekend!"

Varsity Competition Schedule for Dec. 10–12

Women's Basketball: Dec. 10 at Providence; Dec. 11 at Rhode Island

Women's Ice Hockey: Dec. 11–12 at New Hampshire

Men's Ice Hockey: Dec. 11–12 at New Hampshire