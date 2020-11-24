UMaine puts winter sports on hold

Positive test results and close contacts among players, coaches, and staff led to the decision to pause UMaine athletics through at least Dec. 8.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine will pause Athletics winter activities through at least Dec. 8 due to positive test results on campus, including among individuals involved with the varsity athletic programs, the school said Tuesday.

Scheduled games will be canceled and traveling teams will return to Orono following safety and travel protocols outlined in public health guidance. Practices and other organized activities will be modified over the coming two weeks.

This decision will most immediately impact students participating in the men’s and women's basketball, and the men's and women's ice hockey programs. All games scheduled to be played between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8 have been canceled.

"We are responding to test results and contact tracing to prevent the further spread of infection within Athletics, throughout the university community and beyond," President Ferrini-Mundy said.

COVID-19 testing protocols for the teams will continue during the two-week pause.

Fall and spring sports athletes are not practicing again until mid-January.

UMaine and University of Maine System officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19-related health and safety guidance, and the status of the pandemic in Maine and throughout the region while evaluating and planning for the resumption of UMaine Athletics.

“While this interruption will be difficult on our teams, it is in keeping with our premise that the health and safety of our community is the priority,” said Ken Ralph, director of UMaine Athletics. “We will do all we can to positively engage our students in the safest way possible."