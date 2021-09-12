UMaine introduces Maine native and former player as new head football coach

Jordan Stevens is the definition of a Mainer. He was born in the state, played football at the University of Maine, and graduated from the university too.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine held a press conference Thursday to formally introduce its new head football coach, Jordan Stevens.

Ken Ralph, the university's director of athletics, said Stevens stood out from the pool of applicants.

"There was absolutely no doubt that we hired the right person, and quite frankly, he came out of a very, very competitive field," Ralph said. "We had multiple alums, multiple coaches of colors, head coaches with incredible track records of accomplishments as head coaches, so there was no shortage of good candidates to choose from."

"But the thing that really stood out to me was not what people said about Jordan as a football coach but what they said about him as a person, and there is no substitute for having good people. That's what really matters, that's what our students deserve, and that's what everybody talked about when they talked about Jordan Stevens,” Ralph said.

Ralph said he heard lots of feedback from alumni, football players, and fans regarding the search.

"It was time for a true son of Maine to come back and take over this program," Ralph said.



At the press conference, Stevens said right now his top priority is meeting the players and getting to know them better.

For the past six years, he's been the assistant football coach at Yale University.

Now, he is recruiting players to come to the Pine Tree State, including a few from his former school.

"I'm conveying a message of: We are building a culture. There is a culture here, and we want to continue to grow that, but it's going to be about the relationships, about the players, and developing leadership here. Developing a player-driven team where they take ownership in their team. This is going to be a special opportunity for these players to be a part of this program, and they are going to feel that,” Stevens said.

"We will be a tough, disciplined team. That's what you'll see on film, that's what you'll see on Saturdays. We will be a team that is consistent with our execution, consistent with our fundamentals, consistent with the demands that football brings. We will compete in everything we do throughout the entire offseason because that's how we are going to build character,” Stevens said.

Stevens will be the highest-paid coach at UMaine, with a salary of $245,000 per year. His contract is for four years.