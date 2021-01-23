Former UMaine women's hockey standouts prepare for professional debut

Saturday marks the start of the sixth season of the National Women's Hockey League. The two-week season is being played in a Lake Placid 'bubble'

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — There have been plenty of star hockey players who spent time skating in Alfond Arena in Orono. Many players continued their careers at the professional level, whether it be here in the United States, Canada, or Europe.

But up until six years ago, the dream of playing professional hockey in North America was only possible for players on the University of Maine's men's hockey team.

In 2015, that changed with the founding of the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL). The NWHL became the first professional women’s hockey league in North America. For the first time, women were paid a salary to play hockey.

In its sixth year, the NWHL expanded to a sixth franchise, the Toronto Six. Fitting timing and name.

As the league prepares for opening day Saturday in a modified bubble season in Lake Placid, New York, seven former Black Bears will be taking the ice.

Brooke Stacey, Alyson Matteau, and Carly Jackson play for the Buffalo Beauts and kick-off their season at 7 p.m.

“(The) University of Maine definitely prepared me for the jump to the pro level," Jackson said. “I get to play hockey and I feel blessed that I am able to do that.”

The star goaltender for UMaine last season, Jackson as taken third overall by the Beauts in last year's NWHL draft. Her teammate, Tereza Vanisova, was taken 12th overall last year by the Boston Pride.

Black Bears Cailey Hutchison of the Metropolitan Riveters, Audra Richards of the Minnesota Whitecaps, and Mariah Fujimagari of the Connecticut Whale will all return to the NWHL this year.

Here’s what’s on the menu for today 🏒 pic.twitter.com/h8lCMcRIaO — NWHL (@NWHL) January 23, 2021

After a long preseason, all six teams arrived at the Lake Placid bubble Friday. The games will be played at Herb Brooks Arena, the same rink where the United States beat the Soviet Union, and Finland, in the medal round of the 1980 Winter Olympics to capture the gold medal.

The victory over the Soviets is referred to as "The Miracle on Ice." Lake Placid has since hosted youth and adult hockey tournaments and remains one of the most visited hockey centers in North America.

“Walking into that rink yesterday was definitely special and something I’ll remember throughout my entire career," Boston Pride General Manager Karilyn Plich said.

Sneak peak of our fan section! @scoreboshockey y’all look great 😍 pic.twitter.com/ktFfvUwfgH — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) January 23, 2021

Over the next week, the six teams will play against each other one time each. A round-robin playoff begins Sunday, January 30. The Isobel Cup Semifinals will be played on Feb. 4 with the final being played the next day.

New this year, the semifinal and final rounds will be broadcasted on NBC Sports.

“And we hope that’s just the tipping point," Plich said about the NBC coverage. "We hope this gets picked up and people can tune in from across the country.”

All other regular season and round-robin games will be broadcasted on the streaming platform Twitch. The NWHL Twitch page has more than 12-thousands followers prior to Saturday's opening day of games.

After four years together in Orono, Jackson and Vanisova will meet as opponents for the first time Sunday.

“Oh I’m so glad she (was) on my team," Jackson said of Vanisova. “I hope (Vanisova) does get a breakaway, and I hope I’m not thinking about it.”

Jackson may have to think about it, however. Vanisova finished her career at UMaine as the program leader in points.

“(Jackson) knows me well, she knows all my moves," Vanisova added.

She did say she would score on Jackson in a breakaway but wasn't as sure if she had to face her in a shoot out. But Vanisova's new general manager was confident in her abilities.

“(Vanizova) will put one past her former teammate there if she has to," Plich said with a laugh.

Although the six teams arrived in Lake Placid together and are all working collectively to grow the league and the sport, there are games to be played.

“(The friendliness is going) to be gone, the competition factor, everyone is here to play for the cup, that’s our goal, our intent," Plich added.

Jackson will be minding the net with a new number for Buffalo, rocking no. 70, an unusual number for a goalie.

“Maine was just such a special place for me, I just wanted to solidify that, that was where my story was told at Maine, with (no. 33)," Jackson said.

Winning games, and ideally the Isobel Cup, is the goal for Jackson and other players, but she added the league's number one priority this season is safety.