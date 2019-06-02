ORONO, Maine — On National Signing Day, the University of Maine formerly introduced 21 players, 14 of them new additions, who are part of the 2019 recruiting class.

A familiar face will be hitting the field in a Black Bears uniform.

On Wednesday, Maine revealed that Quaterback Zoltan Panyi is joining the team. Panyi lead Scarborough High School to a gold ball in 2017 and played last year at Bridgton Academy. That's where Maine head Coach Nick Charlton says he really developed as a QB.

Panyi joins Jack True of Yamouth as the new Mainers who are heading to UMaine. True announced he was joining the team in an earlier signing period back in December.