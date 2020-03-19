BURLINGTON, Vt. — The America East Conference said Wednesday that there were individuals on the floor during four tournament basketball games last week, including the quarterfinal between UMaine and Vermont on Saturday, March 7 in Burlington, Vt., who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium of which we are a member, are notifying the public that we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the conference said in a press release.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, UMaine said they people who tested positive were two officials, and they are aware of the situation. "We are working with our student-athletes and staff to ensure their safety," UMaine said in the statement. "All members of the traveling party are self-isolating through March 21; the date which marks 14 days from possible exposure. At this time, no student-athletes or staff who traveled to the quarterfinal game have reported any symptoms."

The conference says one or both of the people who tested positive were on the floor for the following games:

Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal

Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) - Horizon League Tournament semifinal

Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round

Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal

The conference said, "We continue to adhere to the guidance issued by the CDC and federal and state governments in these unprecedented times and we encourage our fans to do the same."

