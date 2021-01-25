UMaine athletics halted until Feb. 4

The University of Maine student athletes will not play until Feb. due to COVID-19 cases.

All University of Maine Athletic teams will not compete on the road or on campus through at least Feb. 4, at which time the university will review next steps. This coincides with sports schedules that are under constant revision by our conferences and leagues.

At this time, there are positive COVID-19 cases in UMaine Athletics, and all health and safety protocols are in place, including contract tracing, quarantining and isolating. To protect the privacy of student-athletics and employees, no details will be released.

UMaine’s winter sports programs will continue preparing for upcoming competitions within health and safety guidelines.