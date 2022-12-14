UMaine announces new athletic director

Jude Killy is expected to start his role as UMaine's director of athletics on January 30, 2023.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine announced its new director of athletics on Wednesday.

The university appointed Jude Killy to fill the position, a news release from UMaine said.

According to the release, Killy will be taking over the position from Samantha Hegmann-Wary who has been filling in as interim director of athletics since Aug. 17.

Once Killy moves into the role, Hegmann-Wary will resume her position as associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator.

Killy is currently the deputy director of athletics and chief of staff at Miami University, a Division I school, and has been since 2018, the release said. He oversees the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and has been a part of the Miami University community since 2008.

Before his time at Miami University, Killy was the director of athletic development operations at the University of Pittsburgh from 2002-2005, the release stated. In 2006, he was promoted to Pittsburgh's director of the annual fund.

Before that, Killy received his bachelor's degree in communications from John Carroll University and his master's degree in sports administration from Ohio University, the release said.

According to the release, Killy has signed a five-year contract with UMaine with an annual salary of $250,000.

"We welcome Jude, his wife Beth, and their two daughters to Black Bear Nation,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in Wednesday's release. “This is such an extraordinary time for UMaine Athletics and the state of Maine. The $90 million challenge grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, the high-caliber coaches and support staff, and the tremendous roster of talented student-athlete leaders are just a few of the many reasons we are excited for the future of UMaine Athletics. We look forward to Jude’s leadership in Division I athletics and in fundraising as the athletics master plan at Maine’s flagship R1 university advances our institutional commitment to inclusion, community-building, and serving the state of Maine.”

“I am thrilled to be the next AD, to represent our staff, coaches, and students, and to help support the entire campus and community,” Killy said in the release. “The University of Maine is an amazing institution with unique attributes. UMaine Athletics is an iconic brand. It has tremendous academic and athletic prowess. I cannot wait to get to work and it will be my privilege to serve the Division I flagship institution for the state."

Killy is expected to start his new role on Jan. 30, 2023.

