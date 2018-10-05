ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- From novice to nationally ranked in just four years.

Former Waterville shot putter Rachael Bergeron picked up the hammer as a freshman, and has been flying forward in the event ever since. In her last meet, she broke the America East Championship hammer throw record, sending it soaring 61.07 meters.

"My second to last throw, everything just felt perfect and I could hear people reacting behind me," says Bergeron. "I was just waiting to hear that mark."

Bergeron is currently ranked 33rd in the nation according to athletic.net. She has already qualified for regionals in Tampa. If she places in the top twelve there, she's on to nationals.

"To be in Eugene, in such a historical place with the most incredible college athletes in the nation, it would be a dream come true," says Bergeron.

Also fighting to throw in the big show is Adam Lufkin. The former Brewer High record holder in discus didn't end his high school career the way he wanted.

"I was 330 pounds, I was coming off a rough high school finish, I didn't win states," says Lufkin. "It was a big heartbreak."

Lufkin managed to turn that all around with the help of UMaine's strength and conditioning program. He's now a senior and just won the America East title in discus, throwing a personal best 52.28 meters, just shy of UMaine's all time discuss throw record.

"I'm a meter and 70 off of it, so that's probably the biggest goal right there. And then qualifying for regionals to be able to go with Rachel would be awesome as well," says Lufkin.

The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships begin June 6 in Eugene, Oregon.

