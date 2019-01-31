ORONO, Maine — UMaine history made at the hands of a Mainer. A Van Buren native set a school record of three-point shots in a single game.

Parise Rossignol had eight three-point field goals Wednesday night. Lauren Bodine held the record previously. Bodine graduated in 2016 but always told Rossignol that she wanted her to break the record.

"It was a nice personal accomplishment for sure but I really see it as a team accomplishment too," Rossingnol said.

And that team was excited for her.

"What made it more special was the people I got to share it with, you know I'm just really blessed to be on the team that I am," she said.

Another kid from Maine making headlines, Andrew Fleming.

The Norway native tied the America East record of 18 field goals in a game, tying fellow Black Bear Nate Fox who's record-setting night came on December 11, 1998.

Fleming's performance Wednesday night gained national attention, the UMaine junior was featured on ESPN.

The records and attention don't phase Fleming.

"It was cool to be on ESPN but the win was what was really important to us," he said.

Instead, he's hopeful for a winning season.

"That's the reason I came here, I wanted to be the kid from Maine that took Maine to the tournament for the first time and if we start winning games I think there's a huge chance," he said.

The women will travel to New Hampshire to take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 7 p.m. The men will host New Hampshire Sunday at 1 p.m.