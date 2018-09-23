NORFOLK, Va. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two men from Maine played major roles in one of the largest upsets in college football history when Old Dominion University defeated #13 Virginia Tech 49-35.

Head Coach Bobby Wilder and Offensive Coordinator Brian Scott both played football at the University of Maine, and hail from Madison and Waterville, respectively.

The win is ODU's first over a power-five opponent since restarting football in 2009.

"Five years from now, everybody that was here will say they were here. And a lot of people that weren't will say they were, because this was historical," said Coach Wilder.

Why yes, that is @ODUFootball Head Coach @ODUCoachWilder in the middle of a student mosh pit.



What else do you do when you make school history?! pic.twitter.com/41gxVBbRnc — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 22, 2018

Prior to his arrival at ODU, Wilder served on the Maine staff for the past 17 years and was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2000 before moving to associate head coach in 2001. A 1982 graduate of Madison High School in Madison, Maine, Wilder was a highly recruited quarterback his senior year. He opted to attend Maine and in his sophomore year and led the Black Bears to their first of five consecutive winning seasons.\

Prior to joining the Monarch coaching staff, Scott had served as recruiting coordinator, offensive line, running back and tight ends coach at Maine since 2003.

That feeling when you just made history pic.twitter.com/pfGOu8ZBLW — ODU Football (@ODUFootball) September 23, 2018

In 2000 and 2001, Scott was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Cony High School in Augusta, Maine. He implemented a new offensive game plan that helped Cony reach the Class A State playoffs for the first time in 10 years. After a brilliant high school career as a quarterback at Waterville High School, Scott joined the Maine football team in 1995. He served as a back-up quarterback for three seasons before getting the nod as the starter in 1999. He won the Maine Sports Hall of Fame Special Achievement Award, and is the tenth all-time leading passer at the school.

© NEWS CENTER Maine