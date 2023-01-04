Sports officiating clinic aims to ease shortage in Maine

The organization held two events over the weekend. They focused on softball, baseball, and lacrosse.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Before spring sports begin, one group in Maine is working to train more game officials.

Maine has seen a lack of those who want the position, which could lead to fewer games being played.

To help meet the need, the Alfond Youth and Community Center (AYCC) in Waterville hosted a free three-hour-long informational game officiating clinic the first weekend of April.

On Saturday, they taught volunteers how to become certified in Cal Ripken Baseball and USA Softball. On Sunday, they focused on lacrosse.

The training was for adults and high schoolers. In an attempt to recruit younger Mainers, they made it free for high schoolers.

"This weekend, we have an incredible opportunity for high school players to come join us in an officials clinic in an effort to combat the official shortage that we are facing in the state and really, kind of all across the country. We are partnering with JMG so high school students will be able to be certified at no cost to them. JMG will be covering the upfront cost," Beth LaFountain, the athletic director for the AYCC, said.

To learn more about the clinics and how to register, visit AYCC's website.