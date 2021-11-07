Training camp kicks off season for 'Portland Rising'

The professional ultimate frisbee team held training camp Saturday and Sunday, ahead of its inaugural season.

Portland is one step closer to welcoming a new professional sports team. The Portland Rising ultimate frisbee team held training camp over the weekend ahead the team's first season.

Portland Rising will compete in the Premiere Ultimate League, and will be one of twelve teams competing in the league.

"In terms of the ultimate community, this is one of the best in the country," said Portland Rising general manager and co-owner Maddie Purcell when asked why Portland is the right fit for a team. "We haven't been able to celebrate that at the pro level, and so putting a spotlight on Maine as far as ultimate goes, and just showing what we can do here."

We are SO excited to finally take the field as the host city for the @PremierUltimate championship series on 8/13-15. Clear your calendars and lookout for ticket info soon! 👀 @UltimateRevo @atxtorch pic.twitter.com/BrZtEYHQIk — Portland Rising (@PortlandRising) June 30, 2021

Ultimate is a rapidly growing sport across the country. Games include teams of seven competing to score goals, which are similar to touchdowns in football, however the game has fewer stoppages of play and a frisbee is used.

This weekend, Purcell and the Portland Rising staff were running athletes through drills and scrimmages as they look to finalize the roster for the upcoming season.

Portland Rising was originally slated to join the PUL in 2020, however, it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The training camp was made up of athletes from Maine as well as other New England states, and even some traveling from as far as Colorado.

The team is made up of women, transgender, and non-binary athletes, and prides itself on competiveness and inclusivity.

"Being able to showcase women and non-binary players at the highest level of athletics is something Maine hasn't been able to do yet, and we're excited to make it happen," said Purcell.

Purcell is also optimistic about the season, calling the athletes on the roster "elite" and says she's ready to show off what they can all do on the field.

The team's first exhibition game will happen on August 7 against New York.