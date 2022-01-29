Tom Brady Sr. says QB hasn't made a decision to retire

After Tom Brady's company, TB12sports, tweeted and then deleted a post saying the quarterback planned to retire, Brady's father said that's not the case.
Tom Brady Sr. told a source close to NEWS CENTER Maine that his son has not made a decision to retire. Brady Sr. said the seven-time Super Bowl champion is on vacation and will not be responding to the retirement reports.
ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.