Tom Brady Sr. says QB hasn't made a decision to retire

This comes after Brady's company, TB12sports, tweeted and then deleted a post saying the quarterback planned to retire.
Credit: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady points to Benjamin Watsonafter a play during the first half of a game against the New York Jets on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

After Tom Brady's company, TB12sports, tweeted and then deleted a post saying the quarterback planned to retire, Brady's father said that's not the case.

Tom Brady Sr. told a source close to NEWS CENTER Maine that his son has not made a decision to retire. Brady Sr. said the seven-time Super Bowl champion is on vacation and will not be responding to the retirement reports.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

