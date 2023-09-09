Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, will be honored at halftime

The New England Patriots will hold a ceremony for the seven-time Super Bowl champion during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots football is back on Sunday.

While the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, most fans probably won't be leaving their seats at halftime. The team will honor Tom Brady after the second quarter.

Brady, who is regarded as the best NFL player of all time, won six Super Bowls while in New England, made 14 Pro Bowls, was named league MVP three times, and even kicked two punts. TB12 added another Super Bowl win to his resume during his three-year stint for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Because the 'Thank You Tom' ceremony is at halftime, the event will be on the shorter side as the Pats and Eagles will need to take the field to warm up a few minutes before the third quarter kicks off.

Team owner Robert Kraft said Sunday will be a unique and memorable event and teased more celebrations for Brady could be held in the future. Head coach Bill Belichick also said it's impossible to honor his longtime quarterback in just one night.

The Patriots seemed to be a Super Bowl contender each season Brady was in New England. But the Pats have only reached the postseason once since his departure.

It will be a tough season for New England as Mike Clay of ESPN ranked the team as having the toughest schedule in the league, due in part to what is expected to be a very competitive AFC East Division.

Current quarterback Mac Jones will have some more help on the offensive side of the ball this year, as the Patriots brought back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and landed free agents like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki, and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Some young Patriots will look to make a name for themselves early in the season as 11 rookies made the team's 53-man roster for Sunday. This marks the sixth time Belichick has had at least 10 rookies on the opening day roster, according to the team.