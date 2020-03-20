TB12 is on his way to Tampa Bay.

Brady has finalized an agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a $30 million per year deal.

And so begins Brady's second act, 21 seasons into his storied career.

Surely, the Buccaneers are hoping Brady can make a difference for them as they've been in a playoff drought since 2007.

Brady posted to his Facebook page, "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me..."

The 42-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and has been named Super Bowl MVP four times, earned three regular-season MVP awards and 14 pro bowl berths.

RELATED: Reports: Tom Brady expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RELATED: NFL, Insider Twitter accounts tease Brady joining Tampa Bay

RELATED: Where will Tom Brady land? Tampa Bay Bucs are the front-runners

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine and Tom Brady: Lee Goldberg's 2012 interview with Tom Brady Sr.

RELATED: Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots