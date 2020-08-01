FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Tom Brady confirmed that he will be returning to the NFL for a 21st season. Whether or not he will be returning for a 21st season with the New England Patriots remains to be seen.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again," Brady wrote. "And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

In the post, Brady also thanked the Patriots fans.

"I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades," Brady wrote.

The veteran quarterback also acknowledged a fact that can sometimes be difficult for Patriots fans to comprehend: Every season doesn't end in victory and every season is not a Super Bowl season.

"I wish ever season ended in a win, but that's not the nature of sports (or life)," Brady wrote. "Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!!"

Brady's 20th season with the Patriots ended on Sunday, with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wildcard round of the playoffs. It was the first time New England had played in the NFL's first round of games in a decade - the team had earned a first-round bye in every season since 2009.

Where Brady will play next season is anybody's guess. While the quarterback has certainly not ruled out a return to the franchise that drafted him, he is due to become a free agent. Unless the Patriots resign him quickly, he will have the ability to entertain the idea of playing elsewhere in the NFL.

