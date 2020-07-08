Together Reaching Unity celebrates 10th Summer Slam mentoring program

TRU's mission is to use sports as a way to teach young people valuable life lessons by creating a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

MAINE, USA — For the past 10 years, a youth community non-profit has provided educational services for over 1,000 Maine children. Together Reaching Unity (TRU) is celebrating it's 10th Summer Slam mentoring program.

While this year's program looks a bit different due to the pandemic -- participants were able to meet professional basketball player and Portland native Nik Caner-Medley.

