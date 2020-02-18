MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Nearly two decades after his tragic death, legendary driver Dale Earnhardt lives on in the memory of all his fans as one of the fiercest competitors in the sport.

The seven-time NASCAR champion was killed in a crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. His death sent shockwaves through the racing world and led to many changes in safety that have helped save the lives of several drivers over that time.

After that tragic wreck at Daytona, the memory of the seven-time Cup champ lives on in everyone.

"My granddaughter is named after his daughter, and he was a wonderful man on and off the track," said Robbins.

RELATED: Ryan Newman in ‘serious condition’ after violent crash on last lap of Daytona 500

Many fans have been making the trip to Mooresville for this day to remember him ever since.

"I come back for one reason. This is when I see everybody. I see the real Earnhardt fans," said Brown.

"This place always meant a lot to a lot of people," said Moler. "This was, of course, when he was alive and after he passed."

The pride of Kannapolis and Daytona 500 champ will never be forgotten.

"When my day comes, I'm going to know he has something for me to drive up there, let's go," said Robbins.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC