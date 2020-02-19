AUGUSTA, Maine — The Class A Girls high school basketball semifinals took place at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday. Second-seeded Gardiner took on #6 Skowhegan in an afternoon matchup.

Gardiner got out in front in the first quarter with help from center Lizzy Gruber. The freshman put up 13 points to help her Tigers to a 41-34 victory. Bailey Poore lead the way for Gardiner with 14 points.

Gardiner fought off a game high 22-point performance from Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher to earn the right to play together once more in the regional final. They will take on top-seeded Hampden Academy on Friday night.

Gruber has some doctors at Boston Children's hospital to thank for helping to keep her healthy this season. She had a procedure done in January to fix her supraventricular tachycardia or SVT, a condition that causes an abnormally fast heartbeat. She was back on her feet in no time and only missed one game because of it, and her teammates helped her handle the nerves that come along with going under the knife.

NEWS CENTER Maine

RELATED: As the High School basketball tournament rocks on, so too do the bands

RELATED: The High School basketball tournament is officially underway