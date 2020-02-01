NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The New Hampshire Lottery says that more than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in the state in the first day since the launch.

New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting on Monday. The state now offers sports betting online and on mobile devices. Rhode Island launched sports betting a year ago.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported Tuesday night that there were more than 6,000 registered players and more than $250,000 wagered so far. The lottery says it's seeing a significant number of Massachusetts residents registering and playing in New Hampshire.

The Maine Legislature has tabled LD 553 - its own sports betting bill - until January 2020. If passed though, odds are, it could be ready in time for the National Football League's 101st season, according to Milton Champion the executive director of Maine's Gambling Control Unit.

Governor Mills released a statement earlier this year talking about the delay.

"The Legislature has passed a significant number of bills this session, and I take seriously my constitutional obligation to thoroughly review all of them, evaluate their implications and decide whether they are in the best interest of Maine people," Mills said in a statement. "I will continue to review these bills and gather more information, and I look forward to acting on them at the beginning of the next legislative session."

