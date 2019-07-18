WATERVILLE, Maine — Katie Taylor made history today as the first student athlete from Thomas College to receive a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Woman of the Year award.

"Taylor was one of seven female student athletes nominated by campus athletic administrators for the prestigious award which encompasses all facets of the NCAA Division III student athlete experience," according to the NAC.

The impressive two-sport athlete of Lebanon, Maine, recently graduated from Thomas with a degree in political science and a 3.99 GPA, leaving huge shoes to fill behind her, on and off the field.

Taylor captained both her field-hockey and softball teams for the majority of her college career and was well-known in the Division III athletic world, receiving several NAC Player of the Week awards along with All-Conference, All-Academic, and Sportsmanship Team honors.

As a nominee, Taylor will now be considered for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

From a hefty list of 585 student athletes, the NCAA selection committee will choose 30 national honorees (10 from each division) before narrowing down to just nine in the running for the national title.

The Terriers are planning to honor Taylor's achievement during the next academic year.

The NAC Man of the Year, Josh Yelvington, a lacrosse player from SUNY Canton, was announced yesterday.

