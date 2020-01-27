The New England Patriots may not be playing in Super Bowl LIV, but Don Crisman of Kennebunk will still be there.

That's because the 83-year-old football fan has attended every Super Bowl since its inception in 1967. Crisman is an original member of the Never-Missed-a-Super-Bowl fan club that was once featured on a Visa commercial. There are now only two other people in the Never-Missed-a-Super-Bowl fan club.

According to our partners at the Portland Press Herald, Crisman's daughter, Sue Metevier, will be attending her sixth Super Bowl this year as her dad's manager. She helps him get to all his commitments, including go to the NFL’s Media Center for his credentials, with interviews already lined up.

Last year Crisman wasn’t sure he could go because of a lingering bout with ulcerative colitis. He regained his health in time to keep the streak alive with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought it would get this far. I’m blessed,” Crisman told the Portland Press Herald.

Crisman isn’t sure who he’ll root for on Sunday – the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers. He speaks regularly to the daughters of Jacobson, who was a huge 49ers fan. “And one of them made me promise to cheer for the Niners,” he said. “I made a promise. We’ll see how well it goes.”

Read the full story here.

RELATED: LIII for LIII: Kennebunk man continues Super Bowl streak

RELATED: Don Crisman hopes 51st trip to Super Bowl ends with a Patriots win