AUGUSTA, Maine — It gets pretty packed in the Augusta Civic Center during high school basketball tournament time. Seats are given out on a first come first serve basis, except for one.

It belongs to Ed Coffin.

Coffin says he has never missed a high school basketball tournament at the Augusta Civic Center. He went to Freeport high school and started watching Maine playoff basketball back in the 50's. When the ACC was built in 1973, Coffin started watching there and has been a loyal patron ever since.

Coffin always sits in Section 17, Row H, Seat 15. This year, the Augusta Civic Center decided to paint his usual seat yellow and put a "Coach Coffin" name plate on it, reserving for him for all upcoming high school games.

Coffin coached basketball for decades and says his yellow seat is in the perfect position to catch the action.

"I always sit here," says Coffin. "It's above the rim and the back board is right there. I watch the arc on the foul shots and I don't have to move too much to watch the entire game."

The seat to the right of Coffin is reserved most of the time, too. Coffin's wife, May, joins him at most games he attends.