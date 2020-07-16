x
There's a new mountain bike park in Bangor

The park, called Essex Woods, offers trails for beginning mountain bikers to the most experienced adventure seekers.

BANGOR, Maine —

Tucked away from Bangor's shopping centers and peaceful neighborhoods you can find Essex Woods.

"It's a large enough property for folks to come out and enjoy," Bangor Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Willette said.

There's something for everyone at Essex Woods to use. It's a new mountain bike park. 

"It offers a variety of trails for youth and beginning mountain bikers all the way to the most experienced adults," Willette said. "Some folks have even been walking these trails which we encourage."

The trails create a pump track scenario. They consist of bumps, banked turns, and other features designed to be ridden completely by riders generating momentum by up and down body movements rather than pedaling. 

Bangor will also be opening a new trail by the I-95 Exit 186 off-ramp that intersects Stillwater Avenue across from the Kohl's shopping plaza. Willette hopes to open the path by August 1. 

"It will allow folks from the east side of Interstate-95 to get to the Stillwater mall area safely," Willette said. 

