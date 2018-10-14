BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Do you ever wonder who's posting to the Red Sox' social media accounts? Turns out, it's a Mainer.

As the team's social media manager, Kelsey Doherty is responsible for helping the Red Sox go viral. The 2006 Biddeford High School graduate and her team craft posts for Boston's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat accounts.

"It's been great," says Doherty, "we make sure we're hitting every social platform and interacting with our fans."

Her strategy on posting depends on the day. After a win, posts are pretty easy to come up with, but after a loss, like Saturday's ALCS game one loss to the Astros, it's a bit tougher.

"Everything kind of ebbs and flows based on wins and losses. Obviously, after a great win like 16-1 over the Yankees, there is plenty to post. Today, it's a lot quieter," Doherty says. "We kind of turn the page, focus on stats for this game and what fans can look forward to."

When the hundreds of thousands of likes roll in on one of her posts, Doherty stays humble. She credits her team and Red Sox staffers for making Boston's accounts so successful.

"Our photographers and designers do incredible things, so a lot of props go the them," says Doherty.

The Red Sox have two million twitter followers and 1.3 million Instagram followers. When NEWS CENTER Maine's Jess Gagne asked Doherty for advice on how to boost follower numbers, Doherty smiled and replied, "just start tagging the Red Sox. It seems to work for us!"

