PORTLAND, Maine — Ahead of several themed nights scheduled for the Maine Mariners upcoming games, Beacon the mascot visited News Center Maine with gifts to explain what the themes are.

Wednesday, March 6: Sensory Reduced Night

During Wednesday night game, there will be two quiet spaces available for fans who need it. The C through N brown landing will have space with small balls for play, coloring books, earplugs, and hand wipes. the end line suite beneath section K will serve the same function. And during the game, the volume of music and public addresses will be lowered, and the goal horn won't be used. This is meant to provide a stress-free environment.

Friday, March 8: Stanley Cup Night

Another special night is on Friday when the Stanley Cup is coming to Maine. Fans will have a chance to take a picture with the cup. You must bring your own camera and only one photo per person.

Saturday, March 9: Wild Blueberries Night

On Saturday, it's Wild Blueberries night. The night starts with a Wild Blueberries cup giveaway to the first two thousand fans through the door. And then the Mariners themselves will become blueberries with Wild Blueberries-themed jerseys. Those jerseys will then be auctioned after the game.