PORTLAND, Maine — On Thursday, it's back to work for the boys of summer.

"We're all in this together, it's super fun," says prospect Bobby Dalbec. The third baseman and rising star is returning to Hadlock after ending his season here in 2018. "We're all trying to get to the same place. This team is really cool, lots of personality on this team, a lot of fun guys."

It's a new season, and those who have taken this field before are grateful for the chance to play in front of Maine fans once more.

"I think Portland is pretty special place," says infielder Jantzen Witte. "It's a fun place to play, the food is amazing. I think we've got a really good team this year so it's good to be back and we are ready to get things rolling."

There are some new faces and names adorning the clubhouse lockers. Veterans are helping them settle in quickly so they can all focus on playing well and winning.

"We gel together pretty well," says outfielder Luke Tendler. "Throughout spring training we all played together, so we kind of know each other and know what we can do."

Also new this year at Sea Dogs games are some specialty menu items. First, a massive fried dough burger. It's made up of eight patties between two pieces of fried dough and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

You can wash it down with the second new item: lobster popcorn. The taste of Maine comes in a Sea Dogs' souvenir cup.

The Sea Dogs' season starts Thursday, April 4 when Portland hosts Reading at 6 p.m.