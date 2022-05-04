Team USA boxer from Maine brings hardware, life advice to students at her former high school

Amelia Moore was an alternate for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo OIympic Games, and she recently won the USA Boxing National Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARIS, Maine — Team USA boxer and Maine native Amelia Moore was back in her home state Tuesday to share her success and some life advice with students at her alma mater.

Moore graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in 2008 before earning a spot at the U.S. Naval Academy, where she was recruited to run track.

But her true love was boxing.

At Tuesday's assembly, Moore shared her personal story of growing up on a farm in the Oxford County town of Norway, and how she was emancipated at age 16. She went to live with the parents of one of her guidance counselors, Paul Bickford, who is now director of Oxford Hills Technical School.

Moore said Bickford urged her to strive for more than just enlisting in the military and encouraged her to get into the Naval Academy.

Moore was an alternate for Team USA's boxing squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She won the USA Boxing National Championship title for the second time in December 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She won previously in 2017.

In the Elite Female final, Moore was the top seed in the 125-pound (57-kilogram) weight class and earned a 3-2 decision over Jewry Rodriguez of Texas.

On Tuesday, she shared with current OHCHS students how she overcame such adversity and achieved success as an elite boxer. She credits growing up in a small community in rural Maine with preventing her from falling through the cracks.

"Someone had to give me that energy, and so I've been able to use it. So, it's time for me to try to give it back, and it took one person's moment, just a kind word, a moment of their time, and that's a gift," Moore said. "You never know whose life you're touching, and I think that that's why I wanted to be here. It's not about me. It's for other people."

Moore plans to go to Dirigo High School on Wednesday to talk to students before leaving Thursday morning to get back to training for the World Championships, which will be held in Turkey in May.