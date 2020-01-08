TD Beach to Beacon 10K simulated race app coming to tablets

TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race Coming to a Treadmill Near You Simulated race app will be unveiled for participants to experience the course at home or at the gym.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — While runners will not be lining up together on August 1 for the start of the 23rd TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, race organizers are working to bring racers, sponsors, volunteers and fans together to celebrate the event.

The TD Beach to Beach to Beacon 10K has partnered with Outside Interactive to provide a simulation of the entire racecourse that will be available for free download to compatible cardio equipment. The simulator is embedded with technology that will automatically adjust the machine’s incline to emulate the terrain of the course at the viewer’s own pace, providing the closest thing to the actual race day experience.

"The TD Beach to Beacon 10K was the very first race we ever worked with and is one of our best race day simulations to date," said Gary McNamee, Outside Interactive's president and founder. "While virtual races have become a mainstay during COVID-19, Outside Interactive is upping the ante as the only company to bring the actual racecourse to the runner through its treadmill simulation app, with cheering spectators, rolling hills, even the Portland Head Light.”

To download the TD Beach to Beacon 10K simulation app, click here.

This app is only available for tablets.