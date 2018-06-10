Jess Gagne Reports from Boston, MA on October 6, 2018:

One down, two to go!

The Red Sox beat the Yankees last night 5-4. It was a nail biter, but went Boston's way in the end. As you can imagine, we celebrated the big win against Boston's biggest rival right along side thousands of other Red Sox fans.

That’s a wrap from Fenway! #RedSox beat the Yankees 5-4, plus I got to hang with @billgreensmaine and hear @RobNesbittNews sing his heart out all night 🎶 what a good day #ALDS #GoSox #DoDamage #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Iex6Ih3TBi — Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) October 6, 2018

I sometimes take for granted how close I am able to get to a team beloved by so many. That's why it was awesome and humbling to have Rob Nesbitt be a part of our coverage team this season. Friday's game was Rob's first ever game at Fenway. It was nice see the historic ballpark again through fresh eyes. We went over to the Green Monster, took pictures from the field and talked about the history behind everything we walked by.

Thank goodness we also had Bill Green with us to provide that history! He's been coming to Fenway for 58 years and knows more about the Red Sox than anyone I know. Having him there also helped us attract Mainers for interviews. A few people on Jersey Street stopped us to ask if they could snap a selfie with Bill... he is a legend! Check out some of his Fenway insights here:

Four hours until the action starts again!

