BOSTON, Massachusetts — Tacko Fall has only played in 3 NBA games. Ever. But don't tell that to NBA all-star voters, Boston Celtics fans, or Maine Red Claws fans.

The NBA released its first fan returns for the 2020 all-star game. Among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, Fall trails only five other players.

It must be reiterated that this is just the fan vote. However, fan votes do make up 50 percent of the final vote tally, along with 25 percent determined by current NBA players' votes and 25 percent determined by media votes.

NBA all-star voting ends on Jan. 20. The all-star game will be played Feb. 16 in Chicago.

According to ESPN, the 7'6'' rookie from Senegal has played in three career games. In those games, he has averaged 3.7 minutes of playing time, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.3 points.

When Fall enters the game, however, the fans can't help themselves.

Fall swings between the Celtics and the Maine Red Claws. For the Red Claws, Fall is averaging 14.1 points in 11 games so far this season.

