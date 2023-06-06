Suspended Gorham High School lacrosse team members can return to play

The decision comes after varsity boys lacrosse team members said they were kicked off the team due to protesting "harassment and verbal abuse" from their coach.

GORHAM, Maine — Players on the Gorham High School boys lacrosse team who said they were kicked off for protesting "harassment" from their coach will be allowed to return to play, effective immediately, school officials say.

Gorham School District Superintendent Heather Perry told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday that the school has continued to gather information over the last several days on the recent actions by some members of the varsity boys lacrosse team.

Those actions led to the initial decision that saw seven players removed from the team, Perry said.

"While we do not support their actions to leave the bench area during the course of a game, we have received additional information through our internal inquiries over the last couple of days that provide us with a better understanding as to why they made the decision that they did," Perry told NEWS CENTER Maine.

After school officials spoke with those involved in the events, they decided the current suspension was sufficient, and the boys can immediately return to play.

