SOUTH BERWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Falmouth girls' volleyball team earned its second state title Saturday with a 3-0 win over Gorham at host site Marshwood High School.

The #1/#2 matchup was Gorham's first shot a volleyball state title. Falmouth came out strong, winning in three sets: 25-18, 25-17, 25-16.

Falmouth's win is the team's second state championship. The girls were runners-up in 2017, falling to Cape Elizabeth in the Class B championship. The Yachtsmen beat Scarborough in 2013, 3-1.

Annika Hester showed off her strong spike for the Yachtsmen, burying points throughout the game.

At Ellsworth High School, Washington Academy topped Calais in four sets.

Washington Academy wins Class C Volleyball 25-22 in the 4th set over Calais. pic.twitter.com/MJXooVxmfT — Michael Bisson (@MikeBissonMPA) October 27, 2018

