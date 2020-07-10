Star cornerback Stephon Gilmore becomes 2nd Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19

Gilmore is the reigning defensive player of the year. Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton has also tested positive for the virus.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Stephon Gilmore, star cornerback for the New England Patriots and the reigning defensive player of the year, has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed the positive test in a tweet Wednesday afternoon

Gilmore marks the second Patriots player to test positive for the virus, after it was reported Saturday that Quarterback Cam Newton had contracted the virus.

Gilmore's expected absence will leave a big hole to be filled in the Patriots secondary, which is considered to be one of the team's major strengths. New England is scheduled to play at home against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, October 11. However, the team is then scheduled to have a bye week and is not scheduled to play again until Sunday, October 25.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Gilmore was the only New England player to test positive as a result of Tuesday's round of testing.

Stephon Gilmore is the only #Patriots player to test positive from Tuesday's round of testing, per source. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year now joins Cam Newton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/MWOpsyjhsk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

The announcement comes just two days after the Patriots' Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Monday due to Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu testing positive. The Patriots took two separate planes to Kansas City - with one dedicated to people who have been in close contact with Newton.

The Tennessee Titans are the NFL team most affected by COVID-19 thus far. ESPN's Diana Russini reported Wednesday morning that after two days of no positive tests, the Titans had two more players test positive. This puts the team's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in jeopardy.

A player on the #Titans has tested positive for COVID-19 per source. This puts Sunday’s game between the Bills and Titans in jeopardy. Titans were expected to return to their facility today, that can’t happen now. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020