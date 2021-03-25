Spring sports, high school state championships are back in Maine after a year on the sidelines

After not having a 2020 spring season, Maine student-athletes will be back in action starting Monday. All teams will make the playoffs in all sports, the MPA says

For anyone with even a slight association with high school sports in Maine, last spring will be hard to forget. After the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, student-athletes were sidelined for months.

More than a year later, the Maine Principal's Association (MPA) released its return-to-play guidelines on Thursday. The guidelines were released by individual sport.

When it comes to postseason play, the MPA says all teams will make the playoffs in all sports, which is a big difference compared to past years.

Some of the consistent guidelines are not surprising. All athletes, coaches, staff, officials, and spectators are required to wear face coverings during games and practices.

Spectators must maintain six feet of space between each other and athletes, unless they are household members.

The MPA's return-to-play guidelines also include reminders about the state's increase in capacity limits. Effective March 26, 75 percent of permitted occupancy is allowed at outdoor events like games or practices.

Effective May 24, the capacity will be restored to 100 percent of the permitted occupancy of the facility.

All student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials must complete and pass COVID-19 self-screening questions before events.

There will be no pregame introductions this season. Pregame conferences will be limited to a select number of officials, head coaches, and a single captain from each team. There will be no handshake before or after games either. Teams will instead utilize a "good sportsmanship wave."

The guidelines "prohibit necessary physical contact, such as high fives, handshakes, fist bumps, chest bumps, hugs, or team huddles." There is to be no chanting or singing from the bench area or sidelines.

Shared equipment should be sanitized frequently.

Other guidelines are sport-specific:

Baseball / Softball

Team areas may be expanded for players only toward the foul pole area, away from home plate. The MPA guidelines state that area should be clearly marked as out of bounds and protected by a screen or fence.

Each dugout should have sanitizer available, and schools are expected to maximize the number of bench seats per team, limit the number of bench personnel, and require face coverings to be worn at all times unless hydrating.

During the game, all players, spectators, and coaches must wear masks and the MPA is recommending all game personnel sanitize their hands after each half-inning.

Bats, batting helmets, catcher's gear, and other shared equipment should be sanitized on a regular basis, the guidelines state.

If a pitchers wants to wet their fingers before a throw, they must use a damp cloth, not white or grey, and keep it in their back pocket. Pitcher may not use their mouths to wet their fingers.

The guidelines also state the plate umpire will call balls and strikes from behind the mound.

Transportation to and from games or practices requires attention, according to the guidelines. Ventilation should be utilized if players are using carpools to get to events. If buses are used, individuals should spread out as much as possible.

Postseason: Baseball and softball regional play-in games will begin on June 5 with the opening games beginning on June 8. Regional finals will be played on June 15 with state championships being held on June 19.

Lacrosse

Team areas may be expanded toward goal line to promote physical distancing. All bench personnel is required to wear a mask unless they're hydrating.

Players are recommended to keep their mouth guards in throughout the game or practice, the guidelines state. If the mouth guard is taken out, the player's hands should be washed or disinfected before continuing to play.

The officials' table will be limited to a home team scorer and timer. Visiting team personnel may need to find an alternative location.

Ball runners replacing balls on the end line or sideline must be masked during play. Teams are responsible for retrieving balls on the bench side of the field.

It is recommended that the substitution box use markings to mark and maintain physical distancing during substitutions or penalties.

For girls' games, only one player will be on each hash on an eight-meter setup.

Recommendations for transportation include opening bus windows if possible; everyone riding must wear masks; and the number of people on one bus should be maximized while also maximizing the distance between individuals.

Postseason: Regional quarterfinal games begin June 9. Regional finals will be played on June 15 and state championships will be played on June 19.

Outdoor Track

Outdoor track, unlike baseball, softball, and lacrosse, is considered a "lower risk" activity.

Distancing must be kept before and during events with all participants wearing masks. For throwing events, athletes can provide their own implements and retrieve them after each throw.

Meet directors are encouraged to clean the mats during jumping events like high jump and pole vault.

Running events must use every other lane to assist in physical distancing guidelines. After a race, student-athletes must return to their team area.

For relay events, gloves will be permitted this year. Schools can bring their own batons and they must be cleaned and disinfected after each race. Relay runners must wash their hands or use sanitizer before and after the race.

Schools should prioritize space when transporting teams to events. Like other sports, bus windows should be open if the weather allows, and masks must be worn by everyone on the bus.

Postseason: State championship meets will be on June 5.

Tennis

Tennis is also labeled a "lower risk" activity in the community sports guidelines.

Team areas must provide enough spacing for student-athletes and bench personnel to maintain proper physical distancing. All participants and coaches must be masked while in the bench area.

Before matches, teams should align on opposite baselines of the court while coaches introduce their lineup.

Players will step forward and acknowledge their opponent with a "good sportsmanship wave," according to the guidelines.

During matches, the home team is responsible for providing a new can of tennis balls for each match. The home team will be the only ones to update the scorecards.

Players must not cross their opponent when switching sides of the court during the match. Players should not touch the balls with their hands when returning balls to an adjacent court. They should use their racket.

Players may not wipe their sweat with the tennis ball.

If busses are used to get to and from matches, physical distancing is encouraged and the use of carpools should be limited.