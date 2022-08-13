Sports collectibles and memorabilia show hosted in Bangor

The sports collectibles and memorabilia show is held at the Elks Lodge in Bangor every two months.

BANGOR, Maine — Sports fans gathered at the Elks Lodge in Bangor Saturday for a day-long sports collectibles and memorabilia show.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. and wrapped up around 3 p.m.

Dan Parks is the organizer of the event. He said Saturday's event was the biggest show they've had since starting back up in February.

The shows are held every two months at the Elks Lodge and give sports lovers a chance to sell and trade their cards and other collectible items.

Parks said trading cards seem to be rising in popularity again in recent years.

"Back in the 80's and 90's we saw kind of like a dying out of it. The card companies kind of mass-produced a lot of stuff so there was a little bit less interest. We went through this time period where there really wasn't much of an interest and over the last two years, three years we've really seen a resurgence of the collectibles hobby," Parks said.