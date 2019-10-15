BANGOR, Maine — When you go to a soccer tournament on a sunny Tuesday morning you expect to see winners and losers. At Husson University, the results of the games couldn't matter less.

Special Olympics Maine held its annual Central Maine soccer tournament with over twelve teams participating in the tournament including participation from over two-hundred athletes.

Lauren Lessard is the Sports and Program Director at Special Olympics Maine. She wanted today's event to focus on the values of the Special Olympics.

“We encourage a lot of team sports, sportsmanship, and respect, and the courage of coming out here today," she said.

Sports can teach a lot of lessons that are found nowhere else. Another key thing that Special Olympics wants its athletes to understand.

“(Sports) teaches you a lot, it teaches you how to get through those hard times, and to be able to really shape an area of your life that you might not see somewhere else and to be able to do it here on the field," Lessard said.

Team Momentum from Casco was one of the teams that participated in the five versus five style tournament. Their coach loves to get his players active whenever he can.

“We’re a real active group we love to get out whatever its climbing mountains, playing soccer, track and field, whatever we can do we get out there and we do it," Kyle Johnston said.

NCM

Using sports, adult athletes are able to learn social skills and able to get involved in their community.

Some of those athletes may appreciate the opportunity to learn new things, but when it comes down to it they just want to play. Like Levi Olsen from Team Momentum.

RELATED: Special Olympics Maine celebrates 50 years

“If we keep our attitudes in check and keep our team momentum going, we should be able to go. "Our coaches try really hard training us, so we come out here and try to do it for the coaches," Olsen said.

RELATED: Hampden Academy makes ESPN Honor Roll

There were a series of individual skills contests during Tuesday's event. Athletes from all over the state and from ages seven to 70 competed.

The Summer 2020 Olympics maybe nine months away, but the Olympic feeling was felt during this soccer tournament.

RELATED: Unified Sports are opening doors for all Maine athletes