SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The South Portland High School football team plans to forfeit its first-round playoff game against Bonny Eagle High School on Friday night due to injuries depleting the team's healthy players, according to multiple players' families.

The Maine Principal's Association, South Portland athletic director Todd Livingston, and Bonny Eagle athletic director Eric Curtis did not respond to requests for comment.

Multiple parents of players on the team tell me that South Portland will forfeit it’s playoff game against Bonny Eagle due to multiple injuries and safety concerns moving forward #5QME — LEE GOLDBERG (@TVLeeG) October 24, 2018

The winner of that game would have gone on to play Scarborough in the regional semifinals.

South Portland finished the regular season with a 1-7 record, and was ranked 6, the lowest spot in Class A South.

Bonny Eagle went into South Portland in the first week of the regular season and won 34-6.

