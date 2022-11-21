McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair

DOHA, Qatar — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Wales.
The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night's training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair.
The Americans open the World Cup on Monday after failing to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia. The team faces Gareth Bale-led Wales; Bale has been playing for Los Angeles FC and helped them win the MLS Cup earlier this month.
The United States has one of the youngest squads in the 32-team tournament. Three of the Americans — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah — were only 11 years old the last time the national team played a World Cup match.
DeAndre Yedlin, a 29-year-old defender, is the only holdover from the American team eliminated by Belgium in the second round eight years ago. Yedlin, Christian Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Tim Ream are the only four players who were on the squad when it failed to qualify for Russia.