Here's what's next for Team USA in the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — The United States men’s national team beat Iran 1-0 in the World Cup Tuesday. Here’s what’s next for Team USA.

With the win, Team USA secured a second-place finish in Group B and moved to the knockout round of the World Cup.

England won Group B with its 3-0 victory over Wales.

USA finishes Group B with five points -- two behind England.

What is the knockout stage in the World Cup?

In the World Cup, the top two teams from each group advance to what’s called the knockout stage. That pits the 16 remaining teams in a single-elimination tournament.

With their second-place Group B finish, Team USA will face the Netherlands, the winner of Group A. That match will be held on December 3 at 10 a.m. (Eastern time) at Khalifa International Stadium.

A win against there would put the United States into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The U.S. opened its first World Cup appearance since 2014 with draws against Wales and England. It needed a victory over Iran to avoid a disappointing exit.

It got it with Christian Pulisic's goal late in the 38th minute.

Team USA vs. The Netherlands

Next up will be a tough match against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is a three-time runner-up at the World Cup, and also finished third in 2014. They secured their spot in knockout stage by sending host country Qatar home Tuesday in a 2-0 match. They finished the group stage with two wins and one draw.

Overall, the U.S. is 1-4 against the Dutch, all friendlies, overcoming a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 at Amsterdam in 2015. Team USA has never faced the Netherlands in World Cup action.