(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The top soccer teams from across the state faced off today to see who would advance to Saturday's state championships.
Here are scores and highlights from high school soccer regional final games played on October 31, 2018:
GIRLS
Cheverus 1
Scarborough 3 Final
Messalonskee 3
Camden Hills 4 Final
York 0
Cape Elizabeth 2 Final
Maranacook 1
Traip 0 Final
Penquis Valley 1
Fort Kent 2 Final
NYA 1
Richmond 0 Final
Ashland 3
Central Aroostook 4 Final
BOYS
Washington Academy 1
Presque Isle 2 Final
Maranacook 0
Waynflete 1 Final
Orono 1
Fort Kent 2 Final
Temple 0
NYA 1 Final
