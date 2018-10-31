(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The top soccer teams from across the state faced off today to see who would advance to Saturday's state championships.

Here are scores and highlights from high school soccer regional final games played on October 31, 2018:

GIRLS

Cheverus 1

Scarborough 3 Final

Messalonskee 3

Camden Hills 4 Final

York 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Final

Maranacook 1

Traip 0 Final

Penquis Valley 1

Fort Kent 2 Final

NYA 1

Richmond 0 Final

Ashland 3

Central Aroostook 4 Final

BOYS

Washington Academy 1

Presque Isle 2 Final

Maranacook 0

Waynflete 1 Final

Orono 1

Fort Kent 2 Final

Temple 0

NYA 1 Final

© NEWS CENTER Maine