Snowmaking begins at Lost Valley Saturday

The owner said he plans to open Lost Valley by Dec 17th, but the date could be moved up if mother nature lends a hand.

AUBURN, Maine — One of Maine’s ski resorts is officially kicking off its snow-making for the upcoming ski season Saturday night.

In a press release, Scott Shanaman, the owner of the Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn, said his crew plans to start making snow tonight at approximately 7 p.m.

This year’s first snowmaking is a couple of weeks later than average, said Shanaman.