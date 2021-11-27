x
Snowmaking begins at Lost Valley Saturday

The owner said he plans to open Lost Valley by Dec 17th, but the date could be moved up if mother nature lends a hand.

AUBURN, Maine — One of Maine’s ski resorts is officially kicking off its snow-making for the upcoming ski season Saturday night.

In a press release, Scott Shanaman, the owner of the Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn, said his crew plans to start making snow tonight at approximately 7 p.m.
This year’s first snowmaking is a couple of weeks later than average, said Shanaman.

Lost Valley is expected to open its trails by Dec 17, 2021, but the date could be moved up if mother nature lends a hand, the owner said. 

