The Outside Edge | More snow means longer ski season

BRIDGTON, Maine — Winter has reappeared for March and delivered several snowstorms, keeping the snowpack healthy for areas inland.

While portions of New Hampshire and Vermont received over two feet of snow from the storm on Tuesday, Maine ski areas received about a half foot of snow from the nor'easter. Pleasant Mountain received 5" from the storm, providing another March powder day.

“March is definitely in like a lion so far, hopefully, out like a lamb," says Rachael Wilkinson, Director of Skier Experience and Marketing at Pleasant Mountain. "It’s been amazing. This snow has set us up so perfectly for spring skiing.”

While spring officially begins on Monday, current conditions &and the overall weather pattern will likely keep ski areas in New England open well into the spring season.

“At the moment we’re looking at April 2nd as our end of season. However, if, you know, it depends if it keeps snowing and people are still interested, we can always eek in a few more days,” says Wilkinson.

Pleasant Mountain has two more events before closing for the season. The annual mattress race is March 18, and the spring fling featuring the slush cup is the following weekend.

Looking to the off-season, several projects will bring noticeable changes to the ski area for next season. The outside courtyard will expand, and the base lodge will see some improvements to eating areas and bathrooms.

“Up on the hill is really where most of the work is going to be," explains Wilkinson. "We’re going to increase snowmaking up high. We’re going to widen sunset boulevard, so there’s a lot of different stuff that’s happening up on the hill too. It'll be some intense work.”

The projects and anticipated upgrades are exciting for the many who call Pleasant Mountain home.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s just such a relaxed way to ski. There’s no other place like it,” says Wilkinson.

Over 30 trails are expected to be open for the weekend, with a 2-3 foot base.