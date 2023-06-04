Outside Edge | Wrapping up the winter season

After 15 episodes, Outside Edge's winter season comes to a close.

MAINE, USA — What’s being called the Miracle March on both coasts is allowing ski areas to operate a little longer into April.

While some resorts have already closed, there are quite a few in Maine and greater New England that plan to operate this weekend and beyond.

It was not the easiest start to the season, but photojournalist Jacob Richards and Meteorologist Mallory Brooke moved around Maine and New Hampshire, and the snow eventually followed.

Outside Edge took the pair from simulating skiing in North Conway, snowshoeing in Norway, checking in with Sugarloaf, Saddleback, Camden Snow Bowl and Pleasant Mountain, to cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in the Katahdin region, enjoying crash course in sugaring in Arundel, and of course, a debut on Big Ol’ Fish after ice fishing.

After a few weeks off, Outside Edge will return this summer.