OUTSIDE EDGE | Unexpected snow means lots of winter activities

What looked to be a very benign snow event earlier in the week ended up overperforming, bringing much-needed snowfall to areas in western and central Maine.

MAINE, USA — There were plenty of powder days this week at our ski areas. Sunday River inches the trail count up over 115. Packed power conditions can be expected at Lost Valley, which will have 16 trails open for the weekend, and the snow tube park should be opening very soon.

Western Maine was already the prime spot for snowmobiling, and the midweek snow only solidified that more. There have been plenty of traffic in the Rangeley, Eustis, and Jackman area, and clubs are doing their best to maintain trails and groom as efficiently as possible.

Maine Snowmobile Association President Mike Grass said there are also some areas in the county that are now grooming.

“It is limited, a lot of the rail beds and the logging roads are actually very good, but the woods sections there isn’t quite enough snow to do good grooming to cover up the rocks and things like that.”

Grass said it’s always best to check with local clubs before planning a trip.

With fresh snow, cross country ski conditions are improving by the day. With 55 kilometers of trails, the Rangeley Lakes Trail Center is 100 percent open. They are dog friendly as well. A fun art project with the community is helping families get excited about Nordic skiing.

Manager Beth Flynn explained, “It’s called the gnome homeroom, and we have maybe 25 gnomes and houses out there. The gnomes were made by the kids in art class in the local school, the Rangeley Lakes regional school, and the little homes were made by the carpenters in the area. So it’s a really neat little adventure for families.”

On top of cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking and snowshoeing are also available. They have plenty of rentals and you can part right near the rental yurt, not far from the base of Saddleback.