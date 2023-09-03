Outside Edge | Snowmobiling through Maine's Katahdin region

On this week's Outside Edge, we're getting on the sled and touring the Katahdin region.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Snowmobile trails, especially in northern Maine, have been busy the last couple weeks. On this week's Outside Edge, we're getting on the sled and touring the Katahdin region.

Ktaadn Resorts, formerly the New England Outdoor Center, is perfect for beginners. Tours are offered with registered Maine guides like Matt Cyr.

"I always say the toughest part about going snowmobiling is getting dressed before you go," Cyr said. "This gear can be quite a task to put on and finding everything we have for you to wear."

From boots to gloves and jackets, the adventure center has everything you need. For a day that started out below zero, the heavy gear was necessary for Mallory's second-ever snowmobile trip.

"If you’ve never been before, I encourage hiring a guide to bring you out, and they can show you around, show you how to ride, show you how to ride responsibly, and do their best to keep you safe," Cyr explained. "The best thing to do is ride right, and ride in control, ride safe, and you should have a real good time."

Our ride took us roughly 45 miles around Millinocket Lake with a detour to Abol Bridge. We rode through hard and soft wood forests, along the Penobscot, and Sandy and Millinocket Streams, which are some of Cyr's favorite destinations.

"It’s just a great experience to do this, and it’s a much different role than I had as a police officer," Cyr said.

Cyr’s return to his hometown of Millinocket came after retiring from his 28 years of service with the Windham Police Department last summer.

"I was one of the lucky ones I consider because I spent most of my career working with youth. And as part of that, I had an outdoor leadership program called DARE to Adventure," Cyr said.

The program takes youth whitewater rafting, mountain biking, rock climbing, on ropes courses, kayaking, and more.

"All of it was to help them learn about that positive risk versus negative risk that this DARE officer didn’t want them taking," Cyr explained. "But as part of that, I’ve always had an interest in the outdoors, and introducing youth to the outdoors has always been a passion since I’ve been doing that adventure program."

Before Cyr's retirement, he became a registered Maine guide to prepare for his next adventure, which lead him back up to the Katahdin region.

"What better job can you have than be out here, sharing what we have with people who’ve never had the opportunity to do that before," Cyr said.