Outside Edge | Snowmobiling season winds down across Maine

As the season starts to slow down, some parts of the state still have plenty of snow on the trails.

MAINE, USA — Though the snowmobile season is winding down after a rocky and slow start, there are still some parts of Maine that have plenty of snow.

Maine Snowmobile Association Executive Director Alan Swett lamented about the beginning of the season.

"Lot of snow, then it rained," Swett said.

However, the end of the season has been more fruitful with snow, bringing great late-season conditions.

"The western mountains, that whole ridge from Jackman over to Medway, Millinocket, up into The County. They’ve got some pretty good snow still now, and a lot of folks are still riding," Swett said.

Warmer days have certainly come and gone, but light snows and overall cool nights in the mountains have helped keep trails in good shape.

"I got a call yesterday from a gentleman over in the western part of the state and he said, 'You should be up here because the trails are phenomenal' [in the] Eustis, Stratton area. Yeah, some dirt he said, but the rest is fantastic," Swett said.

It’s the grooming and time from club volunteers that keep trail systems up and running.

"Every groomer from Kittery to Madawaska. They did an outstanding job making snowmobiling in Maine the best in the Northeast," Swett said.

Grooming operations will cease in the coming days if they haven't already. Not for the lack of snow, Swett explained, but rather the lack of funds to continue the grooming operations. Once grooming stops, trail conditions become rough, and eventually, riders stop venturing out.

Some smaller clubs have already closed trails for the season. About 90 percent of Maine's snowmobile trails run through private land and are open to riders thanks to landowner agreements. If gates are closed, riders should not use the trails.

In the off-season, many are tuning sleds up ahead of next season. The Maine Snowmobile Association is getting ready for its annual raffles and events, and the yearly show in October. Swett has high hopes for next season.

"Hopefully the weather pattern changes so northern California, Sierra Nevadas won’t get 28 feet of snow, and it’ll come to central Maine and beyond and we’ll have the snow here," Swett said.